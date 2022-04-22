Rolling Paper Market to Exceed $1 Billion by 2032

The value of the global rolling papers market will be $679 million in 2022, according to a new report by Future Market Insights. Sales are projected to increase at a 5.1 percent compound annual growth rate, with the market size reaching $1.1 billion by 2032.

Traditionally, tobacco was smoked using paper scraps and leaves of different trees. However, paper scraps and leaves have gradually evolved into sophisticated and commercial rolling papers. Increasingly, cigarette paper and rolling papers are made from non-wood plant fibers such flax, hemp, sisal, rice straw and esparto.

Rolling papers are available in several forms, which include transparent, colored and flavored varieties. These papers offer desired tearing strength, thickness, air permeability and burning speed control. Rising number of commercial cigarette brands and surging popularity of roll-your-own smoking are expected to bolster sales in the market in the forthcoming years.

By material type, hemp segment is estimated to account for around 60 percent of the total market share in 2022. In terms of basis weight, demand in the 10 gsm to 25 gsm segment will increase at a 4.6 percent CAGR through 2032, according to the report.

Sales in the U.S. rolling papers market will grow at a 3.7 percent CAGR, reaching a valuation of $164.8 million by 2032. China will account for a lion’s share in the east Asian rolling papers market, with total sales reaching $136 million by 2032.