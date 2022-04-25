FEELM Joins U.K. Vaping Awareness Campaign

SMOORE’s flagship atomization tech brand FEELM has signed up to the VApril 2022 consumer awareness campaign to offer specialist smoking-cessation advice to U.K. smokers and encourage them to switch to less harmful alternatives.

Established by the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), VApril is the largest campaign worldwide to promote smoking cessation through switchover to vaping.

“Research has shown that vaping increases the likelihood of a successful cigarette quit attempt by 50 percent and is now the U.K.’s most popular way to quit” said John Dunne, director-general of UKVIA.

“However, suspect science and misinformation on vaping are discouraging many smokers from switching to a less harmful alternative. We need to take an evidence-based approach to educate the public about vaping which is what Vapril was designed to do. It is great to see UKVIA member FEELM supporting these events this month.”

During VApril vaping awareness month, FEELM will present the most up-to-date evidence-based vaping facts on social media targeting adult smokers, to help them make the most informed choices.

In April, FEELM teamed up with specialist vape retailer Vapourcore, to give away Core Pro disposable vapes to adult vapers and smokers seeking to switch in London and Manchester. Vapourcore and FEELM jointly introduced this ultra-slim disposable product with ceramic coil in early 2022.

Built to be lightweight and compact, Core Pro is designed specifically for adult smokers looking to switch. It includes a bowl-shaped FEELM ceramic coil with a microporous surface, which increases the surface area in contact with the e-liquid, hence uniform temperatures around the whole coil, lowering the risk of burnt tastes. Moreover, the FEELM ceramic coil features a unique anti-condensation and maze-shaped structure that prevents leakage and spit-back. In 2021, Pro Core won 2021 MUSE Design Award for its technology and design.

“Our aim was to produce a high quality and elegant vaping product for adult smokers and the Core Pro is just this” said Vapourcore CEO Charles Bloom. “Utilizing the FEELM ceramic coil gives the Core Pro a uniquely smooth, flavorsome and very efficient nicotine delivery far superior to other disposables.”