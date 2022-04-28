BAT Ukraine Resumes Pryluky Operation

BAT Ukraine has resumed manufacturing operations at the Pryluky tobacco factory in Ukraine as of April 25, reports InterFax Ukraine.

The company has reportedly decided to resume manufacturing at the factory in phases after making a thorough risk and threat analysis.

The operations at the Pryluky factory comply with all applicable security and safety requirements, curfew and other restrictions proper to martial law, according to BAT.

BAT Ukraine is monitoring the security and safety situation in Pryluky and the Chernihiv region and plans to adapt activities as the situation changes.