Myanmar Postpones Plain Packaging

Myanmar has postponed the implementation of standardized tobacco packaging until April 2023, following a lobbying campaign by opponents of the measure, reports Eco-Business. The law was originally set to take effect on April 10, 2022.

The new packaging regulations require the outer surfaces of tobacco product packages to be a standardized dull dark brown, flat, smooth and devoid of any attractive designs or decorative elements.

Health advocated criticized the delay.

“Instead of postponing its implementation by 12 months, the government should have penalized tobacco companies for not complying by the April 10 deadline,” said Ulysses Dorotheo, executive director of the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance.

“Only the tobacco industry will profit from this bad decision while the government and people of Myanmar will suffer more diseases, healthcare costs, deaths and their related socioeconomic burden,” added Dorotheo.