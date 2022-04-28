FDA Publishes Proposed Ban on Menthol

By Timothy S. Donahue

The ban on menthol cigarettes is closer to becoming a reality. After years of discussion, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has instituted a proposed rule to place a ban on menthol combustible cigarettes and flavored cigars. Whether the menthol ban will also cover next-generation tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, has not yet been clarified.

“The authority to adopt tobacco product standards is one of the most powerful tools Congress gave the FDA and the actions we are proposing can help significantly reduce youth initiation and increase the chances that current smokers quit. It is clear that these efforts will help save lives,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “Through the rulemaking process, there’s an important opportunity for the public to make their voices heard and help shape the FDA’s ongoing efforts to improve public health.”

When finalized, the FDA states that the proposed menthol product standard will:

reduce the appeal of cigarettes, particularly to youth and young adults, decreasing the likelihood that nonusers who would otherwise experiment with menthol cigarettes would progress to regular smoking; and

improve the health and reduce the mortality risk of current menthol cigarette smokers by decreasing cigarette consumption and increasing the likelihood of cessation.

According to the FDA, the proposed product standards are based on clear science and evidence establishing the addictiveness and harm of the products. Many organizations were quick to condemn the regulatory agency for proposing the rule that is opposed by all major law enforcement, civil rights and criminal justice reform organizations. Opponents of the menthol ban say that banning menthol products will do nothing to reduce combustible cigarette smoking rates but will lead to an increase in people purchasing products on the black market.

“This misguided proposal will have disastrous impacts on public health and public safety. It will do nothing to reduce smoking rates and instead make the United States less safe.” said Tim Andrews, director of Consumer Issues for Americans for Tax Reform (ATR). “It is unfortunate that as violent crime rates rise across the country, the FDA chooses to divert valuable police resources to pursue an unnecessary ban on menthol products.”

Andrews argues that a menthol ban exposes “vulnerable members of minority communities to conflict with law enforcement, and their purchases could also fund sophisticated international criminal syndicates.” According to the U.S. Department of State, illicit tobacco’s links to funding terrorist organizations already present a “serious threat” to national security. “This policy would worsen the problem while also depriving state governments of excise revenue, putting state government programs at risk,” says Andrews.

Guy Bentley, director of Consumer Freedom Research for the Reason Foundation, said that similar bans have had minimal effects on tobacco consumption in other countries such as Canada and the U.K., adding that a menthol ban is likely to lead to more policing in minority communities, more incarceration, boost black market sales and undermine criminal justice reforms in the U.S.

Bentley explained that a recent study funded by the Norwegian Cancer Society in partnership with the Polish Health Ministry found that in Poland – the EU state with the largest pre-ban menthol share – found “mixed evidence” that the ban is working as intended.

Bentley argues the FDA and Biden administration should apply a harm reduction model, educating the public about safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes and the latest smoking cessation options. Andrews concurs with Bentley, adding that the proposed rulemaking will inevitably lead to further growth of illicit markets, put members of minority communities in danger and divert law enforcement resources away from real crime.

“It ignores best practice expert recommendations on how to reduce smoking rates through proven harm reduction technologies, is a disaster for public health, and will make all Americans less safe,” Andrews said. “If the Biden Administration truly cared about the American people, they would junk this anti-science and genuinely harmful proposal immediately.”

Beginning May 4, 2022, the public can provide comments on these proposed rules, which the FDA will review as it considers future action. The agency also will convene public listening sessions on June 13 and June 15 to expand direct engagement with the public, including affected communities.

The public will have the opportunity to submit either electronic or written comments directly to the dockets on the proposed rules through July 5, 2022. Once all the comments have been reviewed and considered, the FDA will decide whether to issue final product standards.

The FDA also states that it cannot and will not enforce against individual consumers for possession or use of menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars. If the proposed rules are finalized and implemented, FDA enforcement will only address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers who violate the rules.