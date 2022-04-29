Japan Tobacco Considers Sale of Russian Operations

Japan Tobacco on Thursday announced it was considering selling its Russian operations after suspending investment and marketing activities in the country last month following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The statement by JT, market leader in Russia, came after it said in March it would continue manufacturing in the country, where it has four factories and 4,000 employees.

That announcement drew criticism after many global brands pulled out over the invasion of Ukraine and governments, including Japan, levied heavy sanctions against Moscow. Russia calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation,” according to Reuters.

Japan Tobacco’s move to explore a sale of its Russia operations makes it the last major international cigarette-maker to speak publicly about potentially leaving Russia, the world’s fourth-biggest cigarette market.

Marlboro owner Philip Morris, the No.2 biggest player in the country, said last month that it plans to scale down manufacturing operations in Russia and that it is working on options to exit the market.