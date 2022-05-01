Rolling With The Punches

The Power of Pot

While the current business environment for rolling papers is far from ideal, new opportunities keep arising as more jurisdictions around the world legalize cannabis. “In countries where legalization has occurred in recent years, such as Canada and the United States, we are seeing a growth in sales,” confirms Sanchez. “The debate is open in many European countries, and now the only question is how soon the legislation on cannabis use will be relaxed,” he says. “We were the first to develop a new product for this category—namely a cigarette paper booklet with a CBD-infused gum line. Under the iconic Roor brand, these products have been launched in select European countries. In addition, one of the products is made from rice paper. Currently, this is the only product containing real rice fiber—from Camargue, France—although many others print ‘rice’ in their packaging.”

Founded in 2014, Curved Paper started out offering cigarette papers for cannabis consumption. “Eventually, hemp and flax came in as a couple of concerns or interests drove innovation of hemp and other nonwood material-based papers,” says O’Malley. “There is something to the don’t-cut-down-trees thing, of course, though we do it sustainably—but they do make the best rolling paper. The inexorable drive toward lighter papers, which zoomed right past the desirable range for a while there, was accompanied by this diversion away from wood pulp papers.

“Hemp-based papers are popular as [hemp] is from the same plant as marijuana. The papers commonly called ‘rice papers’ are mostly made from hemp and flax. The term ‘rice’ is from the early days of fine paper centuries ago. Fine paper first came from China and was indeed made from rice. So as Europeans developed printing and the fine European paper we have had for centuries now, they called all fine paper rice paper, and that term of art remains in use till this day not only in rolling papers but in all kinds of paper industries.”

Curved Paper offers seven styles based on four kinds of paper at two popular sizes, 1 1/4 and KSS. “Our marketing is still only U.S.[-based] and Canada-based, so our focus remains on cannabis,” says O’Malley. “Tobacco is 25 times as big. We have customers in the U.K. and the EU and all over the world, and we look forward to the global market, which is much larger for some of our exact same products. We are not looking to flood the market with a lot of silly products. In the long run, easy, simple and natural are going to be strong qualities to market. While cut corners are making a big move in 2022, our easy-to-roll curved edge is the next-generation solution to the same problem—and our key differentiator.”

Having recently decided to legalize recreational marijuana (see “State of Euphoria,” Tobacco Reporter, February 2022), Germany is poised to become the EU’s most important cannabis market—although it will likely take years before cannabis will be legally available in the country. Esser welcomes sensible regulation, saying that consumers should have access to less risky, quality-controlled legal products.

Unlike O’Malley, Sanchez does not necessarily believe that the best rolling papers are made from trees. Many cigarette and RYO paper companies, he says, use other fiber sources, such as hemp, flax, rice and bamboo, etc. These materials, notes Sanchez, are generally not inferior to base tree paper and in many cases cause less pollution.

He cites the example of Roor, which is already distributed in Germany without referencing cannabis. “We only develop our business in strict compliance with national regulations. However, as soon as legislation is made more flexible, we will develop our strategy accordingly.”

For O’Malley, European cannabis is a promising horizon. “The way it came from the West Coast here to New York and then to Europe is a prediction we made long ago that is playing out,” he says. “After a rolling papers brand matures, unless there is a major innovation, like introducing a curved version, it often becomes a pseudo-lifestyle brand to engage already loyal customers. This opportunity is huge as the political engagement behind legalization activates communities, as it will in Europe in the coming years and as it will continue [to do] in the U.S. So, even though tobacco is the big opportunity in actual use of the products, the cannabis culture stuff will be rich with opportunities for content creation for rolling paper brands.”