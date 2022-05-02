Mixed Reactions to FDA’s Plans for Menthol and Cigar Flavors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recently announced plan to ban menthol in cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars has evoked mixed reactions among stakeholders.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids welcomed the move. “By issuing proposed rules today to prohibit menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars, the FDA is taking historic and long-overdue action to protect our nation’s kids, advance health equity and save lives, especially among Black Americans and other populations that have been targeted by the tobacco industry and suffered enormous harm from the predatory marketing of these products,” the organization wrote in a statement.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSW), which is backed by Philip Morris International, said the FDA’s move could become one of the most significant actions in the fight to end the smoking epidemic in the U.S.

“Menthol cigarettes are disproportionately used by African Americans and prohibiting their sale would help address the health disparities caused by these products,” the organization wrote in a statement

“Tobacco product use is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. African Americans smoke menthol cigarettes at a rate that is far higher than menthol use prevalence in other racial and ethnic groups. The FDA cites modeling studies that indicate if menthol cigarettes were no longer available, smoking rates and deaths due to smoking would decline significantly in the U.S.”

While describing the menthol ban as an important step, the FSFW stressed that adult smokers who are addicted to menthol cigarettes and who cannot or will not quit entirely require support. “Menthol-flavored harm reduction products (e-cigarettes, nicotine replacement therapy gum, heated tobacco, and snus) provide users with access to alternatives to switching to nonmenthol combustibles or turning to the black market for menthol products,” the group wrote.