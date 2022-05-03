U.S. Premium Cigar Imports Up

The United States imported 21.4 million premium cigars in 2022, up 3.8 percent from the previous year, reports Halfwheel, citing the Cigar Association of America (CAA).

Nicaragua supplied 14.73 million premium cigars while Honduras delivered 3.21 million, both showing increases from 2021.

Imports from the Dominican Republic, on the other hand, decreased by more than 40 percent.

The CAA calculates its report numbers based on import numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Customs Services and information reported by cigar companies. Numbers are not exact due to reporting differences, according to the association. The CAA estimates how many “large cigars” were actually “premium cigars.”