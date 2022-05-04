VTA and FDA Discuss Synthetic Nicotine

The Vapor Technology Association (VTA) met with officials of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) on May 2 to help clarify issues relating to synthetic nicotine. Premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for synthetic products are due on May 14.

“We presented a thoughtful case for synthetic nicotine products that, to our knowledge, had not yet been made to any policy maker,” the VTA wrote in a press note.

During the meeting, scientists explained how synthetic nicotine is manufactured and how it differs from tobacco-derived nicotine. Expert speakers included Bill Jackson, (organic chemistry), David Johnson (physical analytical chemistry), Ray McCague, (organic chemistry), and Willie McKinney (inhalation toxicology).

This is the VTA’s second meeting with the FDA following the signing into law of new legislation governing synthetic nicotine. While pleased with the level of engagement from the CTP, the VTA stressed its work continues.

“These meetings, and the additional meetings that we are working on, are just part of VTA’s multi-pronged strategy to ensure the proper and full assessment of synthetic nicotine PMTAs,” the VTA wrote.

“If your company is manufacturing products containing synthetic nicotine and is serious about regulatory compliance, or if your retail operation wants the ability to continue to diversify its retail offerings with synthetic nicotine products, or if you want to have continued access to innovative products containing synthetic nicotine, you should strongly consider being engaged in our strategic efforts.”