22nd Century Group Reports Quarterly Results

22nd Century Group reported net sales of $9 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 33 percent from the comparable 2021 quarter. The increase was due to increased contract manufacturing volumes in both filtered cigars and cigarettes, including products for export markets and pricing adjustments.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $500,000, compared to $600,000 million in the prior year first quarter. Gross margin in the first quarter was reduced by lower research cigarette sales volume compared with the prior year, and a Master Settlement Agreement adjustment of $200,000 recorded in the quarter.

Operating loss for the first quarter 2022 was $8.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million in the prior year period. Net loss was $8.9 million.

“We are off to an exciting start with our VLN reduced nicotine content cigarette pilot launch at more than 150 Chicagoland Circle K stores,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, in a statement.

“The recently proposed menthol cigarette ban by the FDA could leave our VLN Menthol King reduced nicotine cigarettes as the only menthol cigarette on the market, helping adult menthol smokers find an off-ramp from nicotine addiction. Early sales in our Chicago pilot affirm the importance of this approach, with sales of VLN Menthol King already selling ahead of non-menthol in pilot stores. We fully anticipate an even more favorable regulatory environment as the FDA continues to advance the agency’s comprehensive plan, which includes requiring all cigarettes to be ‘minimally or non-addictive,’ a standard our VLN King and VLN® Menthol King cigarettes already meet.”