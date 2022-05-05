ALD Group to Launch Biodegradable Vape Next Year

ALD Group Limited (ALD) is set to launch the first biodegradable vaping product worldwide in mid-2023, the company announced at today’s In Focus event. The product will also be 90 percent recyclable (including the packaging, plastic shell, PCBA, mouthpiece and battery).

Currently named the Eco-friendly, Biodegradable Vape Solution (EBVS), the new device will take as little as three months to biodegrade, and was created in response to consumer and market demand.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ALD is a high-tech enterprise specializing in electronic atomization technology research and applications. ALD′s business covers electronic nicotine delivery systems, inhaled medical vaporizer and heated tobacco products.

The plastic components in ALD’s eco-friendly vape solutions use innovative biodegradable raw materials like PBS, and the shell and structural parts do not come into contact with e-liquid; addressing the challenge of vaping producers whose single-use plastic pod products cannot be recycled due to the residues left over from e-liquids.

“The innovative factor is that our extensive research showed that in the e-cigarette sector there was currently no ready-made solution for the application of biodegradable materials,” said Eric Ding, founder and president of ALD Group.

“During development, we screened dozens of materials, repeatedly verified product performance and, finally, determined the seven best mixes of materials. Our processes included the verification of material strength, chemical resistance, extractability and degradability.”

The engineering validation and testing evaluation of its new device was completed in mid-2021, and the shelf life and biodegradability testing are expected to be completed in mid-2022.

