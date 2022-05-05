Scandinavian Tobacco Reduces Share Capital

Participants in the March 31 annual general meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group adopted a proposal by the board of directors to reduce the company’s share capital by nominally DKK4.5 million ($638,224) from nominally DKK97.5 million to nominally DKK93 million by canceling some of the company’s treasury shares.

On May 4, the board of directors resolved to complete the capital reduction, and the reduction of the share capital has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, the company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK93 million divided into 93 million shares of DKK1 each. The total number of voting rights is 93 million.

The updated Articles of Association can be found on the company’s website.