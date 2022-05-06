Carl L. Hausmann Retires From Pyxus

Carl L. Hausmann intends to retire from the Pyxus International’s board of directors effective as of the 2022 annual shareholders meeting, according to a company press release.

Hausmann was appointed to Pyxus’ board of directors in October 2020 and serves on the environmental, social, governance and nominating committee as well as the audit committee. Additionally, Hausmann served as a member of the board of directors of Pyxus International’s predecessor, Alliance One International, from June 2013 to August 2018.

“On behalf of the board of directors, as well as Pyxus’ management team, we thank Carl for his guidance and many contributions over the years,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. “His extensive experience in the agricultural industry, thorough understanding of our operations and support of our ESG framework has been instrumental in establishing the foundation necessary to position Pyxus for success moving forward. It has been a privilege to work with Carl during both of his board appointments, and we wish him all the best in the years to come.”

The board of directors plans to fill Hausmann’s seat with an independent director, though this may not occur until after the company’s 2022 annual shareholders meeting.