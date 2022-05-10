For the Long Haul

Pippa Bailey, head of climate change and sustainability practice at Ipsos U.K., a global market research and public opinion specialist, set out the concerns, perceptions and attitudes of people around the world toward climate change and sustainability. According to Ipsos, 83 percent of citizens across the globe believe that the environment is heading toward disaster. This is felt most acutely in South America where the impact of climate change has been greatest. Concerns around waste packaging and single-use plastics rank ahead of climate change, likely because this topic is very visible through dramatic images of polluted oceans and coastlines.

Cigarette butts are the most littered product on the planet, and solving this problem will require both leadership and innovation, according to Bailey.

Ipsos research shows that global citizens feel that they have given governments and businesses a mandate to address the environment. Sixty-two percent of citizens believe the Covid-19 pandemic was caused in part by people’s misuse of the environment

Social and environmental concerns are becoming increasingly linked, and Bailey advised companies to avoid operating in environmental, social and governance (ESG) silos. Consumers do not think that way, she noted—so neither should companies. Instead, their approach should be more holistic.

One challenge in achieving sustainability goals is the “say-do” gap, according to Bailey. While most citizens say that they care about the environment, their actions don’t always reflect their ambitions. Ipsos found that people tend to overestimate the impact of the actions they take. Businesses and governments, she says, need to make it easier for people to understand what more they could do to effect change.

Behavioral change is a big part of getting consumers to recycle, according to Bailey. Citizens are not willing to pay extra to achieve that, however. They are willing to make the sustainable choice, but the financial and social benefits must be equal in their eyes.

Examining sustainability from a financial perspective, Erik Bloomquist, a global nicotine and tobacco investment consultant, noted that the main priority for investors is tobacco companies’ transition to harm reduction products that can drive returns in the future.

In anticipation of the Foundation for a Smoke Free World’s 2022 Tobacco Transformation Index, Bloomquist presented data from 2020 to examine how much progress individual companies have made in shifting their business from combustible cigarettes to less harmful nicotine-delivery products. Product sales, capital allocation and expenditure are key criteria to assess that transformation, according to Bloomquist.

He also presented data from the index showing how the companies’ price/earnings ratios compare with their Tobacco Transformation Index rating. Swedish Match, Philip Morris International and BAT topped the list.

Bloomquist insisted that engagement, not exclusion, is key to progress and that investors support this.