Swedish Match Accepts PMI’s $16 Billion Offer

Swedish Match’s board of directors has accepted Philip Morris International’s offer of SEK161.2 billion ($16.14 billion), according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal is subject to shareholder approval.

“We are pleased to announce this exciting next step in Philip Morris International’s and Swedish Match’s trajectory toward a smoke-free future,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement. “Underpinned by compelling strategic and financial rationale, this combination would create a global smoke-free champion—strengthened by complementary geographic footprints, commercial capabilities and product portfolios—and open up significant platforms for growth in the U.S. and internationally.

“Swedish Match’s dedicated employees and management have steadfastly pursued the company’s vision of a world without cigarettes while delivering very strong results. We look forward to building upon this success and joining forces to accelerate our shared smoke-free mission.”

In 2016, PMI announced its new mission to replace cigarettes with science-based, less harmful alternatives as soon as possible, and the company says it has made considerable progress toward that goal. While in 2015, essentially all of PMI’s net revenues came from cigarettes, last year nearly 30 percent came from smoke-free products. By 2025, PMI aims to be a predominantly smoke-free company, with more than half of its net revenues coming from such products. PMI says it has built world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of preclinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research as well as postmarket studies.