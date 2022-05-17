CAA Expands State Team

The Cigar Association of America (CAA) has expanded its team by having Mudi Kpohraror join as the new state government relations director, according to the CAA. Kpohraror will report to Vice President Chris Newbry.

David Ozgo, the CAA’s president, said “Mudi will continue to enable and advance how we advocate on behalf of our member companies to ensure that they have an active voice at the state level. Chris Newbry does an amazing job working with and directing our more than 40 state government affairs consultants across the country. With Mudi, we will add to our capabilities. We couldn’t be more thrilled he’s joined the team.”

Kpohraror brings experience working in state legislatures across the country, including time working at Twitter, the office of U.S. Senator John Hoeven and the North Dakota Republican Party. He also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time of service in the North Dakota National Guard.

“I am humbled and excited to be a part of such a great team and reputable organization. I look forward to working closely with the team and its member companies to represent the entire cigar industry while learning from those already actively working in the industry,” Kpohraror said.

Kpohraror is set to assume his role on May 23.