Steady Footfall on First Day of WT Europe

Bulgaria’s deputy minister of agriculture, Momchil Nekov, opened the WT Europe exhibition in Sofia this morning. Describing the economic importance of tobacco to Bulgaria, along with the challenges and opportunities facing the business, Nekov stressed his government’s commitment to an orderly development of the sector.

The event appeared to be well attended, with considerable crowds lining up to register when the Inter Expo and Congress Center opened its doors this morning. With more than 50 exhibitors, WT Europe is the first tobacco event to take place in Europe as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, and many visitors said they relished the opportunity to meet people in person again following two years of lockdowns and video conferences.

Show organizer Quartz Business Media said it was elated with the interest in its event. “We have experienced steady footfall all morning and look forward to two days of productive networking,” said Sales Director Colin Case. Several visitors commented on the high quality of attendees, a factor they said made attending the show more than worth their while.

In addition to the exhibition, Quartz Business Media had put together an engaging conference with expert speakers from Euromonitor, the International Tobacco Growers Association and Universal Leaf Tobacco Co., among other prominent organizations.