22nd Century Begins Integration of GVB Biopharma

22nd Century Group has begun integration of GVB Biopharma, which it acquired on May 13, 2022, according to a company press release. As a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), GVB is a market share leader in hemp-derived active ingredients for the nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. 22nd Century has posted a presentation, which includes an overview of GVB’s business operations, the strategic benefits of the acquisition, and strengths of the combined companies, on the “Investors” section of its website.

“We are excited to welcome the GVB team into the 22nd Century family,” said James A. Mish, 22nd Century’s CEO. “Together, we believe 22nd Century now provides the most complete hemp/cannabis solution in the world, from receptor science and transformative plant genetics to finished ingredients and CDMO formulated products that meet the most exacting standards required by global consumer products and pharmaceutical companies. We can now offer complete, vertically integrated cannabinoid manufacturing technologies, creating industry-leading scale and cost efficiency alongside our proprietary hemp/cannabis plants designed to bring the commercially desirable traits and stable genetics critical to realizing the full potential of this exciting market.”