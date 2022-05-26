Universal Reports Flat 2022 Results

Universal Corp. reported sales and other operating revenue of $2.1 billion for fiscal 2022 compared with sales and other operating revenue of $1.98 billion in fiscal 2021. Reported operating income was $160.3 million, up 8 percent over that reported in 2021. The company’s tobacco operations contributed sales and other operating revenues of $1.84 billion in fiscal 2022, down slightly from the previous year.

“I am proud of our fiscal year 2022 results, which were generally comparable to those in fiscal year 2021,” said George C. Freeman III, chairman, president and CEO of Universal Corp., in a statement. “During fiscal year 2022, we continued to face a very challenging logistical environment in many of our key tobacco regions. Strong performance from our Ingredients Operations segment offset some challenges that reduced results in our Tobacco Operations segment.

“Our plant-based ingredients platform is coming together nicely and is exceeding our expectations. With the acquisition of Shank’s Extracts, we are now positioned to offer our customers a broad range of products, from fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates and dehydrated ingredients to botanical extracts and flavorings. In fiscal year 2022, the Ingredients Operations segment saw increased demand for organic-based products and continued strong volumes for human and pet food categories as well as for vanilla extracts.