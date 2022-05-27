Hong Kong Smoking Rate Drops to Single Digits

Hong Kong’s smoking rate dropped to 9.5 percent in 2021, for the first time hitting single-digits, reports The Standard, citing a survey by the city’s Census and Statistics Department. In 2019, 10.2 percent of Hong Kong’s population smoked.

The survey results showed that there were some 581,500 daily conventional cigarette smokers in 2021, accounting for 9.5 percent of all persons aged 15 and over in Hong Kong.

The survey also found daily conventional cigarette smokers consumed on average about 13 sticks of conventional cigarettes a day, the same as that in 2019.

Despite the drop in overall tobacco use, the number of people using e-cigarettes surged from 7,200 in 2019 to 17,500 last year.

The number of people using alternative smoking products is likely to decrease in the wake of Hong Kong’s ban on the import, manufacturing, sale and distribution of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco items, which took effect April 30.

Health secretary Sophia Chan Siu-chee said that Hong Kong aims to lower the smoking rate to 7.8 percent by 2025. To achieve this, the government is considering expanding statutory nonsmoking areas, reducing the overall attractiveness of tobacco products and preventing young people from developing smoking habits.