Kazakhstan to Raise Excise on Tobacco

Kazakhstan will increase excise taxes on cigarettes and heated-tobacco products next year, reports Kazinform, citing the country’s national economy minister, Alibek Kuantyrov.

During a session of the Majilis, Kazakhstan’s Lower House of Parliament, Kuantyrov announced that by 2024, cigarette excise taxes should be no lower than €28 ($29.94).

It was also suggested to raise excise taxes on other tobacco products, such as heated-tobacco, to harmonize tobacco product excise within the Eurasian Economic Union. According to the minister, this will require a staged increase in duties.