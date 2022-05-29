Feelm Unveils Ceramic Coil Disposable Pod

Smoore showcased the Feelm Max, a pioneering ceramic coil disposable pod solution, at Vaper Expo UK 2022

Most existing disposable vapes are equipped with cotton coil, which produces relatively large aerosol particles, leading to inefficient deposition of inhaled particles in the lungs, hence low nicotine delivery and satisfaction, as well as harshness in throat. Soft cotton coils are also associated with leakage and burnt taste, according to Smoore.

Equipped with a cotton-free, microporous ceramic coil, the Feelm Max delivers more reliable and efficient atomization, Smoore explained in a press note. At the same liquid volume, it offers 25 percent more puffs than traditional cotton coil disposable vapes. Because the ceramic coil generates smaller vaporized particles, the product leaves less residue in the throat, ensuring a smoother vaping experience. The ceramic coil also guarantees constant vapor production, delivering flavor consistence of more than 95 percent.

According to Smoore, the Feelm Max has a leakage rate of less than 0.03 percent. It also generates smaller vaporized particles, ensuring efficient lung delivery, along with greater and faster satisfaction.

At Vaper Expo UK 2022, Feelm also showcased its eco-friendly non-nicotine disposable e-cigarette and anti-dust mouthpiece hygienic e-cigarette. Both were recently awarded Red Dot Awards for their green product concepts and avant-garde design. Unlike traditional disposable e-cigarettes made of plastic, the external structure of the eco-friendly non-nicotine disposable e-cigarette is composed of recyclable and reusable paper and aluminum foil while anti-dust mouthpiece hygienic e-cigarette features a twist nozzle, similar to that used on lipsticks, to prevent the contact of mouthpiece with unclean substances.

The market for disposable vaping products reached approximately $2.13 billion in 2021, accounting for 22.7 percent of all vaping device sales, according to Frost & Suvillian. The consulting firms expects the segment to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 28 percent between 2022 and 2026, making it the fastest-growing category among all vaping products.