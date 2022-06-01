A New Sheriff in Town

China’s tobacco monopoly asserts its authority over vapor products.

By George Gay

It is wise to take seriously the warning that you should be careful what you wish for.

At the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in London in September, which was held about six months after new vaping industry regulations had been publicly mooted in China, one speaker told those listening how vaping industry regulations were overdue, necessary and to be welcomed. At the time, I assumed this welcome was predicated on the belief that the regulations would be beneficial—that they would allow the industry to grow in a stable way and, in doing so, serve the interests of the businesses involved, smokers wanting to quit their habit, and society at large while, at the same time, helping to remove from the industry cowboy operators and substandard products.

Things have moved on since then. The regulations, formulated by the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, were foreshadowed at the end of 2021, published in March 2022, became effective from May and are due to come fully into force in October.

The question is: Are the regulations beneficial? I would say they are far from ideal, but then ideal would probably have been an ambition too far. Looking on the bright side, they are better than a ban, as has been introduced in Hong Kong and elsewhere, and, furthermore, given the considerable investment in these regulations and the systems necessary to operate them, unless some unforeseen catastrophe occurs, they seem to rule out a ban being introduced, at least in the short term to medium term. But they will undoubtedly rein in the country’s vaping industry—severely in some areas.

The rise of China’s vaping industry has been hugely impressive, and the future had held out the offer of phenomenal growth, but now, predictions must surely be revised downward, particularly in respect of the domestic market, probably much less so in respect of exports. But in taking stock of this situation, it is necessary to bear in mind the relative importance of the huge and so far largely untapped domestic market.