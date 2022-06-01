African Ambition

The Pacific Cigarette Co. continues to gain momentum.

By Daisy Jeremani

The Pacific Cigarette Co. of Zimbabwe has made significant progress toward becoming one of Africa’s No. 2 cigarette makers as it now produces more than 3 billion sticks per year, according to company founder and chairman Adam Molai.

In a recent interview with Tobacco Reporter, Molai said Pacific was on track to becoming the largest indigenous African cigarette manufacturer by 2020 and the second-largest cigarette manufacturer on the continent, but its growth was disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Significant gains have been made toward this objective, growing from inception to over 3 billion sticks per annum. However, the Covid-19 pandemic merely delayed—it did not destroy or disrupt—our ultimate goal. Our vision for global success through value addition and tobacco beneficiation remains undeterred, and we continue to strive to create value for the African economy and enhance the lives of Africans,” he said.

Born into an entrepreneurial family, Molai attended some of southern Africa’s most prestigious schools, including Peterhouse Boys, northeast of Harare. He worked at Ernst and Young in Zimbabwe and proceeded to the University of Buckingham in the U.K. where he graduated with a business degree in August 1992. Four years later, he left Lakehead University in Canada with a first-class commerce degree.

Molai returned home and ran some small businesses, but his biggest break came at 31 years old when he, together with Nick Havercroft, founded Savanna Tobacco, later renamed Pacific Cigarette Co. They launched it in 2002 as a threshing enterprise in Africa’s No. 1 tobacco growing country. This entailed buying tobacco stems from farmers, processing them and exporting them. They did not immediately have the resources to import a cigarette manufacturing plant, but investing in threshing and starting to export were the first serious steps that propelled Pacific to be the brand it is now.

Molai and Havercroft recognized the opportunity that lay in processing tobacco into cigarettes, and through innovative financing structures to raise foreign currency in a market plagued by foreign currency shortages, they were able to import the required equipment and became the first indigenously owned cigarette maker in Zimbabwe. In addition to the challenge presented by the foreign currency shortage, they also had to overcome the difficulties presented by the then poor relations between Zimbabwe and Germany, which is home to some of the world’s leading tobacco equipment manufacturers. At that time, Europe and the U.S. were sanctioning Harare over the land acquisition program and human rights issues. Despite this, Molai was still able to pay for the company’s first cigarette maker and packer to start producing Pacific Blue cigarettes for export in 2004