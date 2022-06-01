Fighting for Farmers

Tobacco Reporter: Mr. Abrunhosa, in your 22 years at the helm of the ITGA, how has the leaf growing sector changed?

Antonio Abrunhosa: The main changes I witnessed in my tenure were the moves to decrease production in high-cost countries and move it to developing or underdeveloped countries, with much lower costs of production, especially salaries, which are the main [cost] component in many producing countries. Production went down by almost 1,200 million kg in the USA, Canada and the European Union in 30 years, and it increased by a similar amount in Brazil, Zimbabwe and Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia in the same period. Sales also switched from the auctions system, which prevailed in the U.S., Canada, Zimbabwe and Malawi, to contract growing—the Brazilian system. All this meant a substantial decrease in the [significance] of commercial, large-scale farmers—especially in Zimbabwe after land reform—and a radical loss of bargaining power of millions of growers all over the world [who were] facing seven main buyers with an oligopolistic power seldom seen in other sectors.

Then there was the invasion of tobacco regulation into all aspects of common life, in almost all countries, at different speeds and with different impacts, but [it] translated into the almost total absence of smoking in any public areas anywhere outside of China, and the disappearance of tobacco advertising from almost all media and sponsorship of public events. A visual example of this change can be seen by watching the difference between the Mad Men series and any recent movie of people in offices today.

That regulation got a totally different scale with the creation of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (the FCTC) by the United Nations, the first world treaty of the World Health Organization, which turned many dispersed local anti-tobacco initiatives into international law and created an enormous, rich and global anti-tobacco industry with thousands of NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] and companies, funded by public money, covering the whole world.

Furthermore, the technical revolution started by electronic cigarettes, vaporizers and heated-tobacco has deeply changed the consumers’ market and will continue to do so.

In the past years, the world has become much more aware of the dangers of reckless economic development based on the depletion of vital natural resources and the impact of such economic models on the planet’s capacity to sustain a population that has increased more in the past 30 years than it had in all the [previous] centuries. This awareness is impacting all kinds of businesses, especially in agriculture and, thus, in tobacco growing. That attention has pushed tobacco companies to request more and more stringent conditions of production from growers, especially in sensitive areas like labor conditions and child labor, deforestation, use of chemicals and water management.

These four changes have created a completely different tobacco sector compared to the one we had 20 years ago.