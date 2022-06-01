In the CatBird Seat

Congratulations on the MRTP marketing orders for your VLN cigarettes. What steps have you taken to commercialize the product since December? Please comment on your plans for the United States and South Korea. Why did you choose South Korea as your first foreign market? And what have you learned from your pilots in the U.S. and South Korea thus far?

Since April 2022, we have launched our VLN cigarettes in 159 Circle K stores as part of a pilot program. Here, we can test our marketing mix to understand what the most effective way to reach adult smokers with our authorized product claims. Based upon the results of the pilot market here in the United States, we will be working closely with Circle K, our launch partner in the convenience channel, to further develop how to take the brand nationally and best appropriately service the 68 percent of adult smokers who want to smoke less.

I am happy to report that some early learnings include: 1) A measurable percentage of VLN purchases are in the carton format, even within a high tax state. We believe this is because adult smokers who are committed to smoking less are believing in the brand proposition, understand the claims the FDA authorized VLN with and how the product can help them. 2) For many years, mainstream news publications have typically not or desired not to cover tobacco and nicotine products in their publications. However, given the unique proposition of VLN, it has received widespread coverage in the Chicago Tribune, Crain’s Chicago Business, Fox 32 Chicago, WBEZ and many other local publications. We were even acknowledged by the Chicago Medical Society’s president as a product that due to the FDA’s authorization and review of our materials is something doctors should be taking seriously with their patients.

Our introduction to the South Korean market was centered around a variety of commercial and demographic criteria where one in three adult men are smokers. This market is in its early phases, and I look forward to providing detail as we move ahead.

What other markets are you considering internationally? For example, are you eyeing New Zealand, which plans to mandate lower nicotine levels in cigarettes?

We have currently launched VLN in South Korea. We absolutely commend the progress of the New Zealand government and their plans to reduce the harm caused by smoking as well as the wider initiatives they are pursuing. While no cigarette is a safe cigarette, VLN contains 95 percent less nicotine, the addictive component of cigarettes, and our proprietary tobacco genetics ultimately make possible New Zealand’s forward-thinking approach to harm reduction as well as compliance with such product standards there or elsewhere.

That said, we are taking an iterative approach to our commercial expansion and [remain] focused on the importance of the U.S. pilot. Beyond that, we have identified numerous international markets that we are continuing to evaluate; at this point, we will not comment in detail about them just yet. We will, however, be attending the Intertabac Tradeshow in Dortmund, Germany, this fall and are looking forward to meeting with specialty tobacco distributors in attendance who would like to diversify their portfolio of products with a product authorized by the United States FDA to help adult smokers smoke less.