Mexico Outlaws E-Cigarettes

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree on May 31 outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, reports AP.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

Mexico has aggressively legislated against vapor products. Imports of vaping devices have been prohibited since at least October. Before that, legislators used consumer protection and other laws to discourage sales.

Despite the most recent decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid illicitly.

At least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once, according to government figures.