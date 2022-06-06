BAT Conducts Real-World Vuse Study

BAT has conducted a first-of-its-kind study of Vuse designed to assess and provide insights into the real-world health impact of vaping. The study compares biomarker measures from Vuse consumers who have been using the product for over six months with the results from smokers, former smokers and never-smokers. Protocol details explaining the innovative design of the latest study were published in the Journal of Health and Environmental Research.

The cross-sectional study design uses a single set of data readings to measure exposure to certain toxicants and indicators of potential harm related to several smoking-related diseases in people who have been exclusively using Vuse.

BAT hopes that the results, which are currently being analyzed and will be published later this year, will provide further supportive evidence that using Vuse can reduce relative risk for certain diseases among adult consumers compared to smoking. The company expects that once available, the results will add to the growing body of evidence on Vuse’s potential as a reduced-risk product.

“This innovative study demonstrates our commitment to researching the reduced-risk potential of our new category products,” said Sharon Goodall, BAT’s group head of regulatory sciences, in a statement.

“What makes it particularly relevant and exciting is that the results generated will be from people who have been using Vuse as they normally would for more than six months prior to testing. The results will provide important new insights and show us the differences between Vuse users, smokers and former smokers across a range of important biomarkers thought to be predictive of disease development. We look forward to sharing the data once available.”