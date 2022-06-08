Taat Adds Southern California Sales Locations

Taat Original, Smooth and Menthol are now sold in over 100 franchised stores in Southern California belonging to a major global convenience chain, an increase of more than 80 stores in eight weeks following an initial placement in 23 stores, the company announced in a press release.

Taat established dialogues with the owners of these franchises through an independent association of franchise owners in Southern California who are part of the convenience chain’s network of over 9,300 stores in the United States and more than 70,000 stores worldwide. Approximately 35 percent of the initial group of franchised stores carrying Taat have already placed reorders.

The company is currently planning to begin initiatives in Southern California to promote Taat Menthol in light of an upcoming ban of flavored tobacco products in Los Angeles set to begin on Jan. 1, 2023. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, such as menthol tobacco cigarettes. Menthol tobacco cigarettes have proven to be exceptionally popular in Los Angeles, with 94.5 percent of tobacco retailers carrying products in this segment and 31.2 percent displaying menthol cigarette price promotions.