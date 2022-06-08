U.K. Industry Braces for New Taxes, Higher Smoking Age

The tobacco industry is bracing for new taxes and a higher minimum tobacco sales age in the U.K. The plans are expected to feature in recommendations to be announced tomorrow (June 9) by Javed Khan, a former CEO of Barnardo’s, who was commissioned by health secretary Sajid Javid to conduct an independent review into tobacco control.

While the specifics of the plan remain unknown, one industry representative told The Guardian that the early version of the review had been “very radical,” including a tobacco levy, and an option to consider the New Zealand approach of increasing the purchase age by a year, each year, with an aim to totally ban tobacco sales. New Zealand’s progressive ban on cigarette and tobacco sales means that anyone born after 2008 will not be able to buy the products.

According to The Guardian, some in government are skeptical about the proposed changes to the legal age limit, as well as further tax rises. David Canzini, the influential deputy chief of staff in Downing Street, has advised Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get rid of as many policies as possible that may be unpopular with MPs or traditional Conservative voters.

However, after the abandoning parts of Johnson’s obesity strategy, the health secretary has been keen to keep the target of having 5 percent or fewer smokers by 2030, which also has the potential to be ditched as a “nanny state” policy that Tory backbenchers oppose, according to The Guardian.