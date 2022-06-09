BAT Reiterates Full Year Guidance

British American Tobacco reiterated its revenue guidance of £5 billion ($6.27 billion) for 2022, anticipating that its diversification into noncombustible products will pay off.

The new business line “is increasingly contributing to group performance, and we are confident in delivering our £5 billion New Category revenue and profitability targets by 2025”, said BAT CEO Jack Bowles in a statement, adding that the company continues to drive value through its combustibles business.

The noncombustible product consumer base reached 19.4 million in the first quarter of the year, according to BAT. In the first half of the fiscal year, the company invested more than £1 billion to build its brands in this product segment. Its portfolio of non-combustible products includes vapor products, nicotine pouches, tobacco heating products and other oral products.

BAT’s Vuse vapor cigarette now holds a value market share of 35.9 percent in the U.S., up 3.4 percentage points in the year to date versus 2021. Vuse debuted in the U.K. in May and the company anticipates further rollouts for the second half of 2022.

BAT said it continues to enjoy volume share leadership in Modern Oral in Europe, with 69.3 percent of the market.