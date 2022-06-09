PMI Publishes ESG Protocol

Following the introduction of PMI’s Sustainability Index, Philip Morris International made its ESG KPI Protocol publicly available. This document describes how the Sustainability Index will measure PMI’s progress toward reaching the goals outlined in its 2025 Roadmap and provides details about the 19 metrics that comprise PMI’s Sustainability Index. This announcement follows the release of PMI’s Integrated Report 2021, which includes details of the company’s Sustainability Index and the 2022 Proxy Statement, which provides details on how long-term executive compensation is linked to the company’s 2025 Roadmap through the Sustainability Index.

The ESG KPI Protocol is a separate, dedicated explanation of the Sustainability Index’s mechanics. It includes the definition, methodology and scope of each of the Sustainability Index’s KPIs to provide measurable, verifiable, consistent and accurate reporting on progress.

Through publication of its ESG KPI Protocol, PMI aims to provide further transparency on the key metrics used to measure how the company is progressing toward achieving its purpose and creating value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Further, the ESG KPI Protocol establishes a framework, which is specific to the company, and clearly defines KPIs that can provide the organization with a method for making the connection between the company’s purpose, strategic direction, financial performance and environmental and social considerations.