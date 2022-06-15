New Leadership at Covectra

Covectra, a track-and-trace company, has named Gary Miloscia as president and CEO. Steve Wood, co-founder and CEO since Covectra’s inception in 2008, will transition to serving on the board of directors and as a senior advisor to the management team.

“As a leading provider of serialization, track-and-trace and authentication technologies, Covectra is poised to leverage its technology and strategic position to enhance value for its customers,” said Wood in a statement. “I have served over 14 years as CEO and have been proud and fortunate to work with an outstanding and dedicated group of employees. I am deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment and am confident Gary Miloscia will be an excellent leader for Covectra.”

Since 2015, Miloscia has served as Covectra’s chief financial officer and chief marketing officer, responsible for its strategic business, financial planning, marketing and product development initiatives. Prior to Covectra, Miloscia held senior finance roles at Fidelity Investments, Health Dialog and American Express. Miloscia received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to assume my new role at Covectra,” said Miloscia. “We have a strong business model and very talented management team that uniquely positions us in providing exceptional serialization and innovative brand protection solutions to our customers. I look forward to leading the company through its next chapter as we move forward to fully commercialize our new StellaGuard security label.”