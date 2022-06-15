Pyxus Reports Progress in Fiscal 2022

Pyxus International reported sales and other operating revenues of $1.64 billion, up 23.1 percent from the prior fiscal year. Gross profit as a percent of sales was 13.8 percent, compared with 12.1 percent in 2021. The net loss attributable to Pyxus International was $82.1 million, which improved 30.2 percent from the prior fiscal year despite $32.2 million of goodwill impairment in fiscal 2022.

The results presented for the prior fiscal year period reflect the periods prior to and subsequent to the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings.

Pyxus International attributed the increase in sales and other revenues to a 16.8 percent increase in kilo volume and a 7.5 percent increase in average price per kilo. The 16.8 percent increase in kilo volume was driven by larger crop sizes in Africa and increased market share in Africa, Asia and South America partially due to customers reversing their vertical integration in certain markets.

In addition, 21.1 million kilos or $178.3 million of shipments were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and customer shipping instructions from the prior year into the current year and was offset by similar volume of shipments expected in the current that has been delayed into next year in Africa, North America and South America.

The 7.5 percent increase in average price per kilo was primarily due to product mix having a higher concentration of lamina in Asia, Africa, and Europe, as well as customer and grade mix in Africa and North America.