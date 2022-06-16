Kinsman Named CFO at 22nd Century

22nd Century Group has appointed R. Hugh Kinsman as chief financial officer. Kinsman is currently CFO of GVB Biopharma, which 22nd Century acquired in May.

“The integration of GVB Biopharma is proceeding very well, and we are excited to build on Hugh’s success at GVB by elevating his financial leadership role to 22nd Century as a whole,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, in a statement.

Kinsman has extensive experience as a senior executive in roles ranging from acting CFO of a publicly traded battery manufacturer with operations in the U.S., Switzerland and Italy, to the CFO of West World Media, a private data aggregation company that was acquired for $60 million.

He also worked at GE Capital where he oversaw over a billion dollars in infrastructure, energy, and communications investments. He began his career at Asher & Company, CPAs (now BDO) and has held a certified public accountant designation.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Cornell University.