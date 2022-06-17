Botani Launches Tobacco-Free Wrappers

Companies looking for a more sustainable, tobacco-free and cost-effective alternative to traditional foil wrapped blunt wraps now have a new option: Botani Gummed Wrappers.

The new gummed wrappers offer a wide range of benefits over their traditional tobacco counterparts. Traditional blunt wrap papers come in single-use foil packages to keep them from drying out. Botani’s gummed wrappers are made using proprietary technology that does away with foil packaging for a more sustainable and cost-effective cannabis smoking experience. The wraps are ideal for blunt applications and moisture optimized for slow burning, safe storage and an extended shelf-life.

“The technology behind Botani’s natural hemp flower gummed wrappers helps roll-your-own tobacco influenced brands make a seamless entrance into the cannabis market without adding costly new machinery or storage solutions. This makes our gummed wrappers the ideal product for brands looking to go to market quickly, cost effectively and efficiently,” said Alex Boone, managing director at Botani.

Botani gummed wrappers leverage proprietary technology to help manufacturers take advantage of a high growth market. Plus, gummed wrappers offer brands and cannabis connoisseurs a more sustainable and convenient on-the-go solution that takes blunt-rolling to the next level.

“Our time-tested sustainable processes for reconstituting hemp into natural hemp wrappers lets our customers scale quickly without compromising the quality or consistency that their customers and cannabis connoisseurs have come to expect and appreciate,” said Boone.

Botani is a premium hemp and botanical solutions business delivering innovative hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers to the natural fibers industry. As a part of paper milling pioneer SWM, Botani inherits over 400 years of history in paper and natural fiber technology.