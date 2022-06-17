Comment Period Extended for Flavored Cigar/Menthol Plans

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is extending the comment period for its proposed rules prohibiting menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from 60 days to 90 days. The public may now submit comments on these proposed rules through Aug. 2, 2022.

The agency says it is extending the comment period following requests from the public. The FDA also received requests to not extend the comment period from public health organizations but says it believes that a 90-day comment period is appropriate as it allows adequate additional time for people to fully consider the proposed rules, including specific requests for comments, and develop and submit comments without significantly lengthening the rulemaking proceedings.

In addition to accepting written public comments, the agency convened public listening sessions on June 13 and June 15 to expand direct engagement with the public, including affected communities. The recordings for the sessions will be posted to the FDA website once available.