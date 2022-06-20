American Snuff Factories Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Two American Snuff locations have boosted their environmental credentials, according to Reynolds American Inc.

American Snuff Co. Memphis has achieved carbon neutrality for its operations, scope 1 and 2, in accordance with PAS 2060 for the period between Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021.

American Snuff Co. Taylor Brothers has also achieved carbon neutrality for its operations, scope 1 and 2, in accordance with PAS 2060 for the period between Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021.