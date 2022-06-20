Essentra Tapes Expands Global Sales Team

Essentra Tapes is expanding its global sales team.

The appointments come as the post-pandemic packaging sector is buoyant, seeing heightened demand for enhanced direct-to-consumer packaging to fulfill the needs of increasingly e-commerce-focused brands, according to a company press release.

“As the packaging sector is seeing increasing demand, we are seeing an explosion of interest in our innovative tape solutions,” said Christopher Morgan, global sales director at Essentra Tapes. “With our industry being so competitive at the moment, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer e-commerce packaging solutions, converters and brands know that the opening experience is a key driver of repeat business.

“We are delighted to welcome so many new members to the Essentra team to help us provide excellent service to all our customers, new and old. We are seeing particular spikes in demand across the APAC [Asia Pacific] region for all of our tape solutions—not just easy-open tapes but reclosing and authentication tapes too. But generally, our global operations are all scaling up, which is good news for all our customers worldwide.”

The appointments include new regional sales managers in the U.S., Brazil and APAC region along with other hires on the EU team. One of the key aims of the company is to drive continued growth in its tape applicator business. Morgan added, “Web and sheetfeed applicators are key to our growth and to the growth of our converter customers. It’s an exciting time for our business, as the applicator business is already growing rapidly, and we expect our talented new sales managers to take that growth to the next level.”