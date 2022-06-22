FDA poised to order Juul Devices Off The Market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs to take its e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The marketing denial order would follow a nearly two-year review of data presented by the vaping company, which sought authorization for its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products to stay on the U.S. market.

The future of Juul Labs has been uncertain since regulators started scrutinizing the company four years ago, when its fruity flavors and hip marketing were blamed for fueling a surge of underage vaping.

The company since then has been trying to regain the trust of regulators and the public. It limited its marketing and in 2019 stopped selling sweet and fruity flavors.

Once the undisputed U.S. market leader, Juul Labs has seen its sales nosedive in recent years.

The FDA has barred the sale of all sweet and fruity e-cigarette cartridges. However, the agency authorized Reynolds American and NJOY Holdings, to keep tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market.

Industry observers had expected Juul to receive similar clearance.