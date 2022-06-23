KPMG: Illicit Trade up in Europe

Illicit cigarette consumption increased by an estimated 3.9 percent, or 1.3 billion cigarettes, in 2021, reaching 35.5 billion cigarettes consumed across the European Union, according to a KPMG study commissioned by Philip Morris International. Meanwhile, the study estimates that total EU cigarette consumption declined over the same period.

The increase of illicit consumption was largely driven by an estimated 33 percent increase in counterfeit consumption in France, where it grew to 8 billion cigarettes last year. Overall, France remains the largest market for illicit cigarettes in the EU, with a total of 15.1 billion illicit cigarettes consumed in 2021, comprising 29 percent of total cigarette consumption in the country, which represents a significant growth from 13 percent in 2017.

“The findings of the KPMG Report should be a real wake-up call. It’s alarming that in countries that maintain high excise taxes on cigarettes, such as France, instead of driving a decrease in smoking prevalence, we see a rise in counterfeit cigarette consumption. In fact, in France in the past five years, while the average price of a pack of legitimate cigarettes has increased by more than half, the number of adult smokers has only marginally decreased,” said Gregoire Verdeaux, senior vice president, external affairs, PMI, In a statement.

“But there is also hope. Other EU countries have adopted differentiated policies on alternatives to cigarettes that support the continued decline of cigarette consumption while reducing illicit trade, and they are already yielding encouraging results. The European Commission in Brussels should make this the foundation for the future.”

The annual KPMG report focuses on the consumption and flows of illicit cigarettes in 30 European countries—the 27 EU member states, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland—and indicates that had these cigarettes been legally purchased, an additional €10.4 billion ($10.93 billion) in taxes would have been collected by governments in the EU.

Tax revenue losses will limit governments’ ability to invest in areas such as public safety, public services, or infrastructure, at a time when people across Europe are also facing higher prices of many basic goods. The risk that more adult smokers—especially those among the lower-income population—turn to illicit trade is now significant. This creates an even more urgent need to ensure that smoke-free alternatives are available and affordable for all, to enable them to make a better choice instead of buying from the black market,” said Verdeaux.