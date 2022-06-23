Zinwi Secures First Chinese E-Liquid Production License

Zinwi Bio-Tech has secured a production license for electronic cigarettes (e-liquid category) in China, becoming one of the first manufacturers to do so under the country’s new regulatory framework.

In March, the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration passed the Electronic Cigarette Administration Measures, which took effect May 1. Under the new rules, a production license issued by the STMA is a precondition for the incorporation of a company involved in the manufacture of vapor hardware, e-liquids or e-cigarette nicotine.

Companies applying for the license must supply documents showing financial and manufacturing fitness, among other evidence.

Zinwi Bio-Tech was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Shenzhen’s Guangming District. A high-tech enterprise integrating the R&D, production and sales of e-liquid, the company ships more than 2,000 tons of e-liquid and approximately 1.3 billion pods per year. Products are exported to Europe, America and Canada, the Middle East, Russia and other destinations.

In a press note, the company said its commitment to quality is demonstrated by numerous accreditations, including the ISO9001 quality system, national CNAS laboratory and GMP certifications.