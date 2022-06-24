Juul Granted Emergency Stay

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has reportedly granted Juul Lab’s request for an emergency stay of the FDA orders that required Juul to stop marketing its vaping products in the United States pending a review of Juul’s challenge.

“The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider petitioner’s forthcoming emergency motion for stay pending court review and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion,” the court wrote.

The order sets a briefing schedule of June 27 for the petitioner’s emergency motion; July 7 for the respondent’s response, and July 12 for the reply.