Juul Labs Claims FDA ‘Overlooked’ Aerosol Data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration overlooked a key part of Juul’s premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) when the agency ordered Juul Labs’ products off the U.S. market, according to court documents.

In court filings Tuesday, Juul said the agency overlooked more than 6,000 pages of data that the company had submitted to the FDA on the aerosols that users inhale, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Juul also said the agency failed to consider the totality of Juul’s evidence, which the company said established that the public-health benefits of Juul products significantly outweighed the potential risks.

“FDA’s order acknowledged that ‘exposure to carcinogens and other toxicants present in cigarette smoke were greatly reduced with exclusive use’ of Juul products compared with combustible cigarettes,” Juul Labs stated in court documents.

A federal appeals court last week granted Juul Labs a temporary stay of the FDA’s marketing denial order that requires the vaping company to pull its e-cigarettes off the U.S. market.

“The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider petitioner’s forthcoming emergency motion for stay pending court review and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion,” the court wrote.

The FDA has until July 7 to respond to Juul’s motion and Juul Labs has until July 12 to reply to the FDA response if submitted.