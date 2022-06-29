PMI’s Swedish Match Offer Document Now Public

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved and registered the document of Philip Morris International’s offer for Swedish Match.

Last month, PMI’s Philip Morris Holland Holdings affiliate offered SEK161.2 billion ($16.14 billion). Swedish Match’s board of directors has advised the company’s shareholders to accept the offer.

The offer document is available on the offer website in English and Swedish and will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website in Swedish.

A copy of the offer document and a preprinted acceptance form will be sent to shareholders of Swedish Match whose shares were directly registered with Euroclear Sweden as of June 29, 2022.

The acceptance period ends on Sept. 30, 2022.