All Hands on Deck

Tobacco harm reduction is gaining momentum but continues to face many hurdles.

By Stefanie Rossel

“Tobacco harm reduction: Here for good“ was the theme of this year’s Global Forum on Nicotine (GFN) conference, which took place in Warsaw June 16–18, 2022. Around 50 speakers and panelists discussed the issues that will determine the future of safer nicotine use and tobacco harm reduction (THR). The meeting was preceded by a day of satellite events and once again featured the International Symposium on Nicotine Technology, which highlighted the latest technological advances in the rapidly changing nicotine delivery landscape.

Two hundred years after the first snus brand was launched in Sweden and almost 20 years after the Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik invented the modern electronic cigarette, THR continues to face challenges. While THR is making good progress in high-income countries, low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs), where about 80 percent of global tobacco users live, are mostly excluded. In India, for example, where smokers of bidi cigarettes and consumers of hazardous oral tobaccos such as gutka represent 85 percent to 90 percent of tobacco users, bidi packs do not even carry health warnings. While gutka is officially banned, prohibition is not enforced. Instead, health authorities focus on the harms of vaping. Although vape products are banned in the country, they are readily available on the black market.

Thailand legalized the cultivation and consumption in food and beverages of cannabis in early June but continues to prohibit vaping under strict penalties. Vapers risk a jail sentence of up to 10 years. An observational study in South African hospitals not only demonstrated that inpatients had a lack of knowledge of nicotine-replacement therapy (NRT) but also that doctors in LMICs are often not trained to explain to patients how to use NRTs. Research comparing THR in Russia, China, Indonesia and India found that once smokers have understood that combustible cigarettes are harmful, the key challenge is changing behavior. In Russia and China, consumers are generally aware of reduced-risk products (RRPs) whereas in India and Indonesia, nicotine is considered the most harmful constituent, and few people know that RRPs exist.