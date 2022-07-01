Fit for the Future

Unique Management Structure

Since 1999, Hail & Cotton has been part of U.S.-based Luckett Holdings (formerly Luckett Tobaccos). Following the takeover, Hail & Cotton consolidated its operations by relocating its threshing facility and corporate headquarters to Springfield, Tennessee. Since then, the company has constantly modernized its processing facilities and built or acquired industrial properties to accommodate customer requirements for receiving, purchasing, processing and packed storage of tobaccos of U.S. and other origins.

More than a decade ago, a merger greatly expanded Hail & Cotton’s reach. In 2011, the company acquired CdF International Group—which in turn had emerged from the combination of Spanish leaf merchant Compania General de Tabacos de Filipinas with Netherlands-based Lippoel Leaf in 2007. Today, the company also has joint equity partnerships with CTA in Brazil and BHC in Zimbabwe. Together, they service a customer base of approximately 350 all over the world.

For many years, HC has been contracting directly with most of its farmers, depending on origin. The company has nearly 30,000 growers in its operations around the world. “Tobacco growers in all parts of the world face different challenges each year,” says Eric van der Linden, president of dark air-cured operations. “In countries where we contract tobacco, our agronomy teams work with our growers to help improve farming practices that not only improve yields but also aim to protect the resources that are important to sustaining their farms for future generations. We also participate in various industry organizations and undertake several country-specific projects and initiatives aimed at preserving the environment and enhancing our farmers’ sustainability and livelihoods.”

The company stands out not only because of its long tradition and diverse product range but also because of the way it is managed: In contrast to other businesses, which are often led by one person, HC has three presidents with each of them heading one division. “Indeed, this is unique, but to us, it makes a lot of sense,” says Cooksey. “Our three divisions are very different not only in geography and product offering but also in dynamics. This model enables us to exercise our unique traits and expertise in different types of tobacco and countries that benefit our customers when they are looking at new projects for different products. When you work with a group that has no politics and all [are] pulling in the same direction with the same goals and passion that you [have], it is an incredible and very rewarding experience. We can count on each other without any reservation. This same tone runs throughout the company and generates an extremely powerful teamworking and united culture. The synergies we provide for each division continue to strengthen our company, enhance our products and increase our growth. It has also allowed us to build a great network and develop good friendships with our colleagues from different parts of the world. It is what sets our company apart from others.”