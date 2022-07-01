Not “A Solved Problem”

Push and Pull

Treat nicotine addiction with a medicine: That’s the traditional approach to smoking. Another welcome development at the E-Cigarette Summit was hearing multiple speakers advocate for new options, even flavored ones.

Dorothy Hatsukami of the University of Minnesota focused on factors that might push people away from smoking and pull those who won’t quit toward alternatives. Given that (as her slides noted) “nicotine maintains addiction, but other constituents kill people,” her recommended “push” was policies to reduce the nicotine in cigarettes.

However, she noted, for those smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit, a “pull” is also needed toward alternative nicotine-delivery systems. Hatsukami described a colleague’s study supporting that “in the context of very low-nicotine cigarettes, you still need to have [alternative] products that are appealing. That have a range of flavors as well as higher nicotine doses.”

“New technologies clearly are needed to fulfill the promise of tobacco harm reduction,” Rees asserted in his talk. “We need reduced exposure products that meet the needs of smokers.” Such products, he said, along with regulatory standards that reduce or eliminate known toxicants, are the way to prevent a pandemic of 1 billion deaths from smoking in this century.

Rees showed a refreshing willingness to consider what works, whatever the source, including a 1991 paper from the Philip Morris archives. “One size does certainly not fit all. I learned that from seeing what were previously secret tobacco industry internal documents,” he said. “They designed cigarettes to meet the needs of specific subgroups of smokers. And were successful at creating demand for their products.”

Along with a focus on rapid delivery of nicotine to the brain, “they also worked very hard to ensure that tobacco products are attractive, that they are convenient, that they are easy to use. That the chemo-sensory qualities of smoking are appealing enough to promote continued use,” said Rees.

Several speakers made it clear, citing randomized trials and real-world evidence, that boosting continued use is key to reducing harm through e-cigarettes. This included Andrew Hyland of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the FDA-funded Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study. He talked about PATH data on the one in six U.S. daily smokers with no plans to ever quit and who don’t vape. About 2 percent of this group tried and stuck with e-cigarettes, becoming accidental quitters.

These never-quitting smokers deserve more attention, said Hyland; they are “at much higher risk for a bad cigarette-caused health outcome because they are much older, heavier smokers and at the low end of the socioeconomics distribution.” Electronic nicotine-delivery system products have the potential to expand the pool of smokers engaged in cessation, thus raising overall quit rates.

How can we get the level of switching success seen in randomized trials of e-cigarettes to happen for more smokers in the real world? David Ashley of Georgia State University, former director of the Office of Science at the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, focused much of his opening keynote, “Thinking Outside the Box on E-Cigarettes,” on that question. He stressed that smokers need the opportunity to try various products to find the right one for them as well as coaching on how to use the product.

“Purchasing a poor device from a gas station or grocery store shelf, trying it out by yourself with no instructions, does not maximize the likelihood of successful quitting,” Ashley said. He contrasted this with a vape shop that takes a “hands-on interactive approach … working with smokers to find the best product for them.”