Pathways To Acceptance

Scientists, regulators and industry must work together to help change perceptions of nicotine.

By Phil Saunders

A recent story in Tobacco Reporter highlighted that more than 60 percent of U.S. doctors are confused about the tobacco harm reduction risk continuum. Many incorrectly believe that all nicotine products are equally harmful, making them unlikely to recommend e-cigarettes to people trying to quit smoking.

Elsewhere, the picture isn’t that different. For example, a survey released earlier this year showed that in England, one of the most pro-vaping countries in the world, only 40 percent of local authorities actively offer e-cigarettes as part of stop-smoking services. This might seem more positive, but it still leaves the remaining 60 percent unconvinced.

There are some positive developments in Australia, which recently scrapped its earlier plans to ban e-cigarette imports. Hollie Hughes, chair of a committee established to examine vaping, recently stated that she believes vaping to be “an incredibly powerful cessation tool” that is part of the discussion on reducing smoking rates in the country. But there are still many countries with extremely high smoking rates where e-cigarettes are completely illegal, including India, Mexico, Brazil and Singapore.

There is obviously still a long way to go to get a unified acceptance of the role reduced-risk nicotine products can play in tobacco harm reduction.